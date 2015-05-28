Oil prices continue to decrease in markets

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,90% or 0,52 USD and amounted to 57,51 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 2,61% or 1,66 USD and made 62,06 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 65 USD per barrel.