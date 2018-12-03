 Top
    Oil price soars 5%

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices soared by around 5 percent on Monday after the United States and China agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade war, Qatar announced it will leave OPEC in January 2019, and ahead of a meeting this week by producer club OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut.

    Report informs that as of 10:52 a.m. (GMT +4), Brent crude rose by 4.73% to $62.27 a barrel, WTI crude price soared by 5.11% to $53.53 a barrel. 

