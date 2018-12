Oil price sharply goes down

6 December, 2018 15:17

https://report.az/storage/news/005fe7de08e09ab177efd9fc3f70929d/b668f7be-96fe-4101-9e82-4b842ffc8726_292.jpg Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of 2:55 p.m. (GMT +4), Brent crude price dropped by 4.56% to $58.75 a barrel, Report informs. Moreover, WTI crude also fell by 4.56% to $50.48 a barrel.