Oil price passes psychological barrier

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices on the world market crossed the psychological barrier - 60 dollars per barrel.

Report informs, the price of Brent crude oil rose to 59 dollars per barrel last week and this week continues to grow.

At the beginning of this year, the price of oil was 58 dollars per barrel.Then, on January 13 the price of oil drop to its lowest level in the last period - 47.68 dollars per barrel. In recent years, despite the strengthening of the dollar on the world market, the price of oil continues to rise. Events in Yemen play an important role in this and lifting of the embargo against Iran.

As analytical group of Report noted earlier, oil prices projected to rise up to 75 dollars per barrel in 2015.