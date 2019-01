Oil price goes up

31 December, 2018 17:41

https://report.az/storage/news/6edc0ac11daf93675acbeb21aaefddeb/ba77604e-9a6e-4df2-8719-cea77cf4fb8f_292.jpg Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude price increased by 3% to $54.83 a barrel, Report informs referring to Russian media. Moreover, WTI crude price also soared 2.27% to $46.36 a barrel.

