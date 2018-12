Oil price falls to lowest level since October 2017

29 November, 2018 14:17

https://report.az/storage/news/5a9432940633bb30484360fc3d5253a0/578ac36a-626c-4338-915d-78f2cbb2d65b_292.jpg Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ As of 1:12 p.m. (GMT +4), Brent crude price dropped by 1.14% to $58.09 a barrel, the lowest price since October 2017. Report informs that WTI crude oil fell 1.03% to $49.77 a barrel.