As of 4:20 (GMT +4), the WTI crude price dropped 2.88% to $19.21 a barrel/

Report informs that Brent crude fell 0.91% to $26.20 a barrel.

The oil price began to fall after the US decision to increase the import duties on Chinese products.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he believed that a “mistake” in China was the cause of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, and the new duty is a significant tool for negotiations with China.