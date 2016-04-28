 Top
    Close photo mode

    Brent crude price exceeds 47 USD a barrel

    WTI oil now makes 45,54 USD a barrel

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the world markets, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 1,5 USD or 3,41% and amounted to 45,54 USD per barrel.

    Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also went up on world markets. So, price for this crude increased by 3,59% or 1,64 USD and amounted to 47,38 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 51 USD per barrel.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi