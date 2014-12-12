Oil price went below 60 dollars in USA

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ On the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil fell by 1,65% or 0,99 dollars and amounted to 59,95 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either Brent crude oil decreased in world markets. So, Brent crude went down by 0,88% or 0,56 USD and amounted to 63,68 USD.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2014 may be 68 USD per barrel.