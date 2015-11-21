Oil Minister: Iran does not need to seek permission from OPEC to increase oil production

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's oil minister said on Saturday Tehran does not need to seek permission from OPEC to increase oil production, Report informs citing the TASS.

"To increase Iran's oil production in the global market after the lifting of sanctions, we don't need permission from OPEC or any other organization," Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by IRNA on the sidelines of the meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran.

"Within the next 5-6 months we will increase oil production by approximately 1 million barrels a day", - Iranian Deputy Petroleum Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said on Saturday.