Oil hits $55/barrel after outage at Buzzard field

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude hit a one-month high near $55 a barrel on Wednesday as the US announced fall of crude inventories followed by outage at the British oilfield Buzzard.

Report informs referring to web site Forexpf.ru, a statement came from experts of Trifecta consulting company. The information also says that daily 800,000 barrels of Fortis brand oil, which is the main component of Brent oil, is produced at Buzzard field.

Report’s expert group says that today US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will reveal weekly inventory report that will probably reflect significant decrease of crude stocks in the country. In such case price of Brent oil can climb to $56 per barrel. Next rise in oil prices may come after possible decision of OPEC to extend agreement on output cut.