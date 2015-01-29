Oil falls in world market

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil in world market fell by 4% or 1.78 dollars and amounted to 44.45 dollars per barrel.

Report informs, decline also observed on the stock exchanges in the value of Brent crude oil. Thus, it has decreased by 2.33% or 1.13 dollars and reached 48.47 dollars per barrel.

It is predicted that if the price of crude oil will remain at the current level to the end of the year, in 2015 the average price of oil will be 51 dollars per barrel.