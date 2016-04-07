Oil export via BTC increased by 4%

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ 2 623 733 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in March.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it is by 1,3% more than the same period last year.

In general, in January-March this year, the BTC transported 7 313 312 tons, which is by 1.33% less than the same period of 2014.

From the date of putting the pipeline into operation to April 1, 2016, 299 988 701 tons of oil pumped in the BTC .

In addition, in March 2016, 440 162 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline which on an annualized basis increased by 47%.

BTC pipeline starts at the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Daily capacity of BTC stands at 1.2 million barrels. The pipeline put into operation in 2006. "ACG" oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate shipped via BTC pipeline.