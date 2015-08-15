Oil exports through Northern route rises by 28% in July

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the meter for July this year, 19 449 733,56 tons of crude oil was exported from Azerbaijan, which is 491 369,14 tons or 2,46% less compared to the same period of the previous year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in July of this year, the volume of oil exported through BTC (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan) oil pipeline, fell by 520 774, 16 tons or 3.18% and constituted to 15 841 066,54. During the same period, the volume of oil exported through the Baku-Supsa decreased by 13 914,4 tons or 0.57% and made 2 428 978,00 tons.

In July, the volume of oil exported through the Northern route (Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline) was 762 146,00 tons which is 168 298 tons or 28.39% more in comparison with the proper period of the previous year.

124 928,58 tons or 23,04% decrease was recorded in the export of oil by railway transport, the volume of oil sold in this way constituted to 417 543,02 tons. The same amount of crude oil was exported in this way in June too.

According to customs declarations, the export of 13 637 682, 39 tons crude oil in the amount of 5863 948, 04 thousand USD, was carried out from the country in the month of report. Thus, on the basis of the declaration, the value of crude oil export fell by 1.9 times while the amount reduced by 1,10% compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the export of oil products increased by 346 046, 21 tons or 35, 20% and amounted to 1 329 150, 47 tons compared to last year. The total value of exports of petroleum products last month decreased by 222 544, 59 thousand USD or 31.80% and drop to 477 353, 89 thousand USD over the last year.