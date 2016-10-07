Oil export via BTC pipeline increased by 2%

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ During September 2016, 2 055 791 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs, this is less by 15.76% or 284 718 tons compared with the same period last year.

In January-September 2016, 22 043 322 tons of oil were exported which is more by 445 151 tons or 2.06% compared to the 9 months of 2015.

In general, since the commissioning of the pipeline ( October 1, 2016 ) 314, 915, 856 tons of oil pumped into BTC.

In addition, in September 2016, 374 160 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC and transit increased by 14 258 tons or 3,96%.