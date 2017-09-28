Oil export from U.S. reached record levels

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last week, the U.S. exported a record 1.5 mln barrels of crude oil per day, which exceeded the exports of several OPEC countries.

Report informs citing the vestifinance.ru, Financial Times officially reported.

The data underscored the prominent position of the U.S. on the world oil market, as the increase in hydrocarbon prices revives production at shale deposits, and since 2015, when a 40-year ban on the export of American oil was lifted, U.S. producers are free to supply raw materials to any country in the world.

Crude oil tankers were loaded on the Gulf Coast and sent to destinations in several countries, including Canada, Europe and Asia. The ports, where work was suspended due to the hurricane Harvey, have resumed their work, due to which the loading of tankers has increased.

Notably, last week, exports increased from 928 mln barrels a day a week earlier up to 1.491 mln barrels a day.