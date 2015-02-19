Oil drop in world markets

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 18, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil down by 2,67% or 1,39 USD and amounted to 52,14 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude drop by 3,30% or 2,00 USD and made 59 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 59 USD per barrel.