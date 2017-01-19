Oil collecting station put into operation in Oil Rocks

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Enlarged oil collecting station No 2A in Neft Daşları (Oil Rocks) built by Oil and Gas Construction Trust by the order of SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Union "Oil and Gas" trust was put into operation.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, construction works in enlarged oil collecting station were done for prevention of pollution of the Caspian Sea as well as collection of produced water and creation of disposal systems in accordance with the international standards.

Part of the base platform consists of 10 support units, 9 intermediate sections, as well as 7 mooring areas.

Enlarged oil collecting station No 2A has a capacity to separate 2 500 cubic meters of oil and 3 250 cubic meters of produced water.