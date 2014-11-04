Oil brand BTC FOB Ceyhаn fell by 9% in October

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October 2014 average cost of 1 barrel of BTC FOB Ceyhan oil on the world market amounted to 89.51 dollar and compared to September fell by 8.78 dollars, or 8.9%, Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

In October the cost of 1 barrel of Brent crude oil on the world market was 87.41 dollars. Compared with September the cost of Brent fell by 9.89 dollars (-10.1%).

Urals oil was sold in October at a price of 86.63 dollars per barrel and compared to September the cost decreased by 9.5 dollar (-9.9%).

Azerbaijani oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (Mediterranean, Turkey) is sold under the brand BTC FOB Ceyhan. Crude oil exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk (Black Sea, Russia), is sold under the brand name Urals, as mixed with other types of oil.