Officials from Greece and EU will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of TAP

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the European Commission Vice-President for Energy Maroš Šefčovič will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Report informs, a press release of the Government of Greece and the European Commission says.

According to information, A.Tsipras will travel to Thessaloniki from Athens (Greece) to participate in the ceremony.

As stated in the European Commission, M.Shefchovich will not only take part in the ceremony, but also to perform at the Energy Forum of Greece on "European Union energy: from plans to reality."

Notably, according to the information, 10 days after the event Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay an official visit to Athens. It is also planned that Putin will offer delivery of gas from "Gazprom" to the EU through the pipeline Greece-Italy.