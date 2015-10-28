Official opening of 'Petlim' port will take place in spring

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Official opening of the container port Petlim, the construction of which implemented by subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Turkey on Petkim peninsula in the region Aliaga,Turkish city of Izmir, next spring.

Report, it was stated by CEO Kenan Yavuz SOCAR Turkey at a meeting of the Maritime Chamber of Commerce Izmir

He noted that the opening ceremony will be attended by presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

According K.Yavuz port Petlim meets the highest standards.

Referring to the projects of SOCAR in Turkey, CEO said that after the acquisition of the petrochemical holding Petkim in 2008 SOCAR has become the largest investor in Turkey's history.

K.Yavuz informed about the Star refinery worth 6 bln USD noting that the plant performed 35% of the work: "This is the first project of the refinery after plant " Aliaga " in 1975. After 40 years this area once again invested. Investments in the amount of 2.4 bln USD are made from domestic financial sources. This is a very important project, which will strengthen the competitiveness of Petkim. The project is accelerating. Star factory will begin production in March 2018 ".

Referring to the project pipeline Trans-Anatolian (TANAP), providing for the supply of gas to Turkey and Europe in second phase of development of the deposit "Shahdeniz" K.Yavuz noted that it is the largest energy project in Turkey's history, thanks to which the volatility of Turkey will decrease and meet gas needsof the country.