Number of oil and gas installations decreased in world

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of oil and gas rigs in the world decreased in September. This trend is observed for the first time in five months, Report informs citing the Baker Hughes.

2258 units functioned in September against 2278 in August. At the same time, the level in September was 177 higher than the figure for the same month in 2017.

According to the company, North America currently accounts for 55.5% of the world's drilling workers, compared with 55.3% a year earlier.The number of rigs in Africa over the past month increased by 5 and reached 109 drilling rigs, in Europe - by 1 up to 86, and in Latin America it remained at 192. At the same time, in the Middle East their number decreased by 7 to 395, in the Asia-Pacific region by 3, remaining at 222.