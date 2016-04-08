Number of drilling rigs in the world reaches historic lows

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Monthly average number of operating oil and gas installations on the basis of 2015 amounted to 2337 - the lowest level since 2009. Report informs referring to the Russian Lenta.ru, while in 2014 the maximum working drilling rigs since 1985 in the world amounted to 3578. Thus, over the last year index fell by more than a third. A report published by Baker Hughes - the third-largest oil and gas service company in the world, after Schlumberger and Halliburton. The company operates in more than 90 countries around the world. Since 1944, it started to publish data on existing rigs in the United States, and since 1975 - the world as a whole.

The number of active oil and gas rigs decreased by 54 units or 10.5% in the US in March and amounted to 478, which is a historical minimum since 1975. In the world, 1551 units were operating in the last month, the lowest level since September 1999. Then their number was 1528. The index in March is less by 210 units or 11.9% than in February and less by 1006 units or 39.3% than in March of last year.

Reduction in the number of drilling recorded in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. And only the figure of the Asia-Pacific region increased by one unit - up to 183 drilling rigs.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes that reducing the number of oil rigs around the world will lead to a decrease in oil supply in the second half of the year, which is already affecting oil prices. Unveiled at this week's US data on the volume of oil reserves showed a decline of 4 million barrels, which had a positive impact on oil prices. Oil is sold at 40 dollars per barrel, 48% higher than the minimum level of 27.10 USD/barrel. Riseinoilpricesispredictedtobe $50/barrel.