Number of active US drilling rigs decreased last week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States decreased by 35 to 339 last week, down by 648 year-on-year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes, Report informs, citing Xinhua.

These active drilling rigs included 258 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, down by 34 from the previous week; 79 gas drilling rigs, down by one; and two miscellaneous rigs, unchanged from the last week.

The 339 rigs included 327 land drilling rigs, down by 32 from the previous week, and 12 offshore drilling rigs, down by three of the prior week. There were no inland waters drilling rig last week, same as the previous week.

22 of them are directional drilling rigs, 307 are horizontal drilling rigs, and 10 are vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, the number of drilling rigs decreased the most by 23 in the state of Texas to 150.