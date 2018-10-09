Novak: Trump's tweets cause confusion on the world oil market

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ / Emotional statements on Twitter by US President Donald Trump cause confusion on the world oil market.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due statement was made by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

According to him, for this reason, today's oil price is somewhat inflated.

"Those emotional outbursts, statements, tweets made by the US leadership bring confusion to the market. And, as a result, the market does not understand how to act, what will happen in the future. For example, the price that is currently formed in the market, in my opinion, is somewhat higher compared to the price when these emotional outbursts did not exist," Novak said.