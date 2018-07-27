Novak: OPEC + ministerial committee may discuss increase in oil production in September

© Сергей Гунеев/РИА «Новости»

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The OPEC+ ministerial committee may discuss a new increase in oil production in September.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Minister of Energy of Russia Alexander Novak said.

"Everything can be discussed, based on what will be available in the market by that time. A decision has been made for one million barrels until the end of the year. With the condition that in September we will see how the balance of production, consumption, taking into account the factors, including Libya, and production in other countries will be formed”, - Novak said.

He also added that OPEC + members have any opportunities to change the volume of oil production, based on the parameters of the agreement.