    Novak: OPEC+ agreement may end in summer 2018

    For this reason, demand for oil in global market should grow

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "It is early to say that balance in oil market will be restored as of April 1, 2018".

    Report informs citing the Reuters, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak commented on prospects of the oil market and the OPEC+ agreement.

    "The OPEC+ agreement should end in a period when demand in global oil market is growing. This may be in summer 2018.

    If the demand for oil increases, participants may gradually leave”, minister added.

    Notably, OPEC+ agreement is valid until April 1, 2018.

