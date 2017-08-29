Norwegian company starts Absheron field operations in early 2018

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian specialist service provider to the offshore drilling industry IKM Cleandrill will to begin its first offshore operations in the Caspian Sea in early 2018, after having been awarded a contract for riserless mud circulating system services by Total E&P ABSHERON BV on behalf of Joined Operating Company for Absheron Project (JOCAP), a 50/50 joint venture between SOCAR and Total.

IKM said the contract will include the installation of its MRR500 mud recovery system onto a new semisubmersible drill rig, and provision of subsea drilling fluid pumping services as part of Absheron Project’s drilling campaign in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

IKM added it is upgrading its standard MRR500 system with increased pumping power to meet this requirement, as the project is technically challenging, with deep water, high mud weights and potentially harsh environmental conditions. The new MRR500 XL system will provide Absheron Project with the latest generation high-power mud recovery technology.

“This contract’s award represents a significant win for IKM Cleandrill,” said Tom Hasler, Managing Director. “Total undertook a detailed evaluation of the MRR500XL system as part of the bidding process, and our technical department has once again re-set the benchmark for mud recovery technology to meet their requirements. Moving into the Caspian region is strategically important for the company and consolidates our position as the leading global mud recovery provider. We look forward to providing excellent service for Absheron Project.”

Notably, 'Absheron' gas-condensate field is located in the Caspian Sea, in the south-west of 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' oil-gas fields bloc, in 500 meters depth of the sea. Area of the field is 260 square kilometers. According to SOCAR estimations, field's potential reserves consist of 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate.

'Total' (operator, 40%), SOCAR (40%) and 'Engie' (former 'Gaz De France Suez', 20%) take part in the 'Absheron' project.