Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ the Nobel Oil company has opened its first filling station in Romania.

Report informs citing the official website of the company, the gas station is located in the north-east, in the city of Yashi of Romania.

Stations will serve 1 200 vehicles per day.

Nobel Oil Downstream Romania a subsidiary company of the Nobel Oil functions in this country.

Nobel Oil Downstream Romania was registered in Romania in September 2014.