CEO: NIKO Management ready to completely build its business on SOCAR’s fuels - INTERVIEW

Kiev. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ CEO of Ukrainian NIKO Management Concern Andriy Shelyug’s interview to Report:

- How long has NIKO Concern been cooperating with SOCAR Ukraine? What is your company’s view of this cooperation?

- NIKO Group of Companies has been cooperating with SOCAR Ukraine for almost 4 years. Today, all fields of NIKO’s business, which comprises transport and logistics companies, as well as dealers, have been directed to SOCAR’s fuel service. This decision was made because the company introduced itself as a reliable and responsible partner that promptly responds to customer’s appeal in urgent cases. It’s important that SOCAR Ukraine shows a responsible approach to reporting which is always very accurate, detailed, requires no additional works and is ready a day after the month ends. We have worked with many fuel companies but it is the first time that we are facing such an operative reporting system.

- How good is the quality of the products that you buy from SOCAR Ukraine?

- For us, SOCAR is also valuable for the high quality of supplied fuel. We have never complained about the quality of SOCAR’s product throughout the entire period of our cooperation. NIKO cooperates with world brands such us Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Renault. These trucks need high quality fuel meeting the Euro-6 standard and SOCAR provides us with this fuel.

- Are you satisfied with the quality of fuel at SOCAR filling stations?

- I also use SOCAR fuels for my personal car and this shows my loyalty. Moreover, the confidence in SOCAR as a partner has risen to the level that I, as a head of a large-scale business, recommend this company to my partners and give my personal guarantees. As for the wide range of products at SOCAR filling stations, they are premium quality and we decided to sell some sort of products from this network. Now, there are high-quality lubricants among them.

- How do you see your future cooperation with SOCAR?

- We are pleased with the extension of our cooperation year-on-year. For instance, this year NIKO and SOCAR Ukraine have signed a contract for supply of natural gas to some of our facilities.

I’d like to say that the only negative point about SOCAR Ukraine is a small scale of network diversification. Therefore, we have to cooperate with other players on the fuel market in the cities where the company is not represented. We hope SOCAR will open new filling stations and we are ready to completely build our business on its fuels.