New wells put into operation in "Saadan" field

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The wells No. 1836 and 1847 on the "Saadan" field were put into operation after drilling.

Report was told in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to information, wells drilled by "Complex drilling works" trust to the "Govundag alt-Maykop Lay Destesi" made production by plunger pumps method. Every one of the well was taken to the exploitation fund with 4-5 tons of oil per day.

Operations in the wells are carried out by SOCAR's "Siyazanneft" OJSC of the "Azneft" Production Union (PU).