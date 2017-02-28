New wells drilling in 'Pirallahi adası' field

Baku.28 February.REPORT.AZ/ Complex Drilling Works Trust of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues drilling of 2 wells in "Pirallahi adası" field.
Report informs citing SOCAR, project depth of the well No.1193 at square No.1140 is 895 meters, No.1160 at square No.1150 is 850 meters.
Notably, daily 4-5 tons of oil will be produced from each well, drilling to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi" under the order of the “Abşeronneft” Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD).
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
