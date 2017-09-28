New well put into operation at 'Oil Rocks' field

© Report

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Well No.2663 from fixed offshore platform No.602A at "Oil Rocks" field has been commissioned after drilling.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well drilled to the "Fasile lay destesi" of productive layer sediments, oil produced by gas-lift method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 10 tons of oil and 1,000 cubic meters of gas with 1090-1086 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil & Gas Extraction Department (OGED) of the "Azneft" Production Union.