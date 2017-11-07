New well put into operation at 'Bulla-deniz' field

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ One more new high debit well has been put into operation in "Bulla-deniz" field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing "Azneft" PU.

"Drilling, construction and mastering works according to the requirements of international standards have been successfully completed and high debit exploration well No. 78 put into operation at "Bulla-deniz" field, which is of great importance in terms of richness among the fields discovered in the Baku archipelago and perspective of future search and prospecting works. The most advanced international technical and technological innovations were used in the drilling area in the well", statement says.

It was stated that the works on commissioning of the well, drilled from the fixed offshore platform No. 6 in "Bulla-deniz" field resulted in success, filter opened to 5836-5812 meters depth interval of VIII horizon. As a result of mastering and test works, mastering has started with initial production of 120 tons of condensate and 500 cum gas.