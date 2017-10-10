New well put into operation at 'Oil Rocks' field

© Report

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Well No 2624 from fixed offshore platform No 620A at "Oil Rocks" field has been commissioned after drilling.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well drilled to the Girmeki ustu lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by fountain extraction method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 11 tons from 1 840-1 836 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil & Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" PU.