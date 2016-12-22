New well launched in 'Western Absheron' field

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Recently, the well No.29 was launched after drilling in the stationary offshore platform No.20 in the "Western Absheron" field by the order of the "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing SOCAR, production was made by electric submersible pump from Girmaki Deste, the well was received to the exploitation fund with daily oil production of 14 tons by ready-made filters (769-651 meters interval).

Maintenance works in the well are carried out by "Abşeronneft" OGEO of the "Azneft" Production Union.