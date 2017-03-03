New well launched at 'Oil Rocks' field

Baku.3 March.REPORT.AZ/ Well No.2650 in pier platform No.1637A in the "Oil Rocks" field was commissioned after drilling.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well drilled to the Girmeki alti lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by fountain extraction method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 12 tons from 1296-1290 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union.