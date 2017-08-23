New well launched at 'Oil Rocks' field

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is carrying out works to expand the well stock in order to increase production.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, well No.2648 in pier platform No. 1937A in the "Oil Rocks" field was recently commissioned after drilling. Oil produced by fountain extraction method from Girmaki Alti Lay Destesi of productive layer sediments, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 16 tons from 1610-1602 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union.