New well launched at 'Oil Rocks' field

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) successfully continues works on drilling production wells.

According to the statement, well No.2686 in pier platform No. 1954A in the "Oil Rocks" field was recently commissioned after drilling. The well drilled from the Girmekialti lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by gas-lift method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 14 tons from 1219-1211 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union.