New well launched at 'Oil Rocks' field

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Well No..2364 in offshore stationary platform No.2150 in the "Oil Rocks" field was commissioned after drilling.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well drilled to the "Girmekiüstü qumlu lay destesi" by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by gas-lift method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 14 tons from 1 645-1 637 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union.