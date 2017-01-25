New well drilling in 'Bulla-deniz' field

Baku.25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling works have been launched in the well No.123 from the stationary offshore platform No.122 in the "Bulla-deniz" field.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well with project depth of 6200 meters is being drilled by the Complex Drilling Works Trust to the VIII horizon of productive layer. According to the geologists, daily 800 000 cubic meters of gas and 150 tons of condensate will be produced from the well.

The maintenance works in the well will be performed by OGEO named after N.Narimanov.