Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of well No 2 681 began at "Oil Rocks" (Neft Dashlari) in the field No 1954A 681 No.2.

Report was told in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The projected depth of the well ordered by "Oil Rocks" Oil-Gas Producing Department, drilled to Girmaki Suite makes 1,360 meters.

According to geologists, the well will produce 10 tons of oil per day.