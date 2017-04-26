 Top
    Close photo mode

    New well commissioned in “Western Absheron” field

    Drilled daily output from the well in formation break with 684-675 m interval is 12 tons of oil

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commissioned well No. 31 at deep water drilling platform No. 20 in "Western Absheron" field after major overhaul.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR, the well drilled to the Girmeki alti lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by fountain extraction method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 12 tons from 684-675 meters interval.

    Maintenance works are carried out by "Absheron" Oil and Gas Production Department of the "Azneft" Production Unit of SOCAR.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi