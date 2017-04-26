New well commissioned in “Western Absheron” field

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commissioned well No. 31 at deep water drilling platform No. 20 in "Western Absheron" field after major overhaul.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, the well drilled to the Girmeki alti lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by fountain extraction method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 12 tons from 684-675 meters interval.

Maintenance works are carried out by "Absheron" Oil and Gas Production Department of the "Azneft" Production Unit of SOCAR.