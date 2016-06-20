New tender on TANAP project to be held tomorrow

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tender for construction of the line connecting the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) in Eskisehir will take place tomorrow on June 21. Report informs it is stated by company BOTAŞ.

According to the information high-quality pipes with a total length 32,365 meters will be brought for the construction of this line: "Works will begin within 10 days after the conclusion of the agreement.Construction will last 420 days. "

Notably, TANAP, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, starting at the Georgian-Turkish border and ends at the Turkish-Greek borderwhere joins with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).TANAP is scheduled for completion in 2019.

SOCAR's share in TANAP project is 58%, BOTAŞ - 30%, BP - 12%.