New platform built for "Western Absheron" field

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of new offshore platform No.54 on the "Western Absheron" field by the order of the "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) as part of SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute project was completed.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, total area of the platform intended for drilling of 10 wells is 3 480 square meters and 2 110 tons in weight.

The platform consisting of industrial and residential areas built on 9 jackets, environmental and labor protection has been provided in accordance with all modern standards and requirements. 7 mooring spaces, cable service area, apartment block, 9 intermediate sections, 2 pedestrian bridges, as well as 9 waste water tanks with different capacity, 2 pipe storage yards and other necessary equipment have been installed. Fastening works were completed.

The platform equipped with fire suppression system, fuel, drinking and technical water lines.

Each well on the platform in depth of 13.5 meters is expected to produce 10-20 tons of oil per day.