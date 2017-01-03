New oil field discovered in Belarus

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Exploration team of Belarusian oil and gas production union “Belarusneft” has discovered new oil field, Report informs referring to Sputnik Belarus.

New oil field appeared on Belarus map in December.

Geological reserves of new field are estimated as 1 695 mln tons of oil. “Belarusneft” says they will be able to reveal exact figure after drilling exploration well in 2017.

The oil in the field belongs to the category of hard-to-reach oil reserves. It is located in far depth and in low permeability collector. Abnormally reservoir pressure is a positive feature for processing the field.