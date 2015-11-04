 Top
    New huge oil and gas deposits may be revealed in southern Caspian sea

    Akif Alizade, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) says

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ New huge oil and gas fields may be revealed in the southern part of the Caspian sea.

    Report was told by the Academician Akif Alizade, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) speaking at the "SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition" conference-exhibition launching today.

    A.Alizade mentioned existence of alternative energy sources in the Caspian sea. 

    According to him, ANAS's geologists has provided some researches in this field.  

