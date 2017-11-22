New countries can join OPEC+ agreement

© REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ 20 countries that are not involved in the OPEC+ agreement have been invited to the summit in Vienna, November 30.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Argentina, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Chad, Colombia, Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Cote d'Ivoire, Mauritania, Niger, Norway, CAR, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were invited to the summit next week.

Notably, Cameroon, Niger, Norway and Colombia have already rejected the offer. Egypt and Brazil, however, will not participate in the agreement on production reduction.

Notably, 10 countries that are not members of OPEC are currently participating in a deal to cut oil production. They are Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan and South Sudan.