Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new chairman has been appointed for supervisory board of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum and SOCAR Georgia Gas.

Report informs referring to the Caucasus Business week quoting the SOCAR Energy Georgia, David Zubitashvili has been appointed as a head of supervisory board of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum and SOCAR Georgia Gas.

Notably, earlier he had served as Director General of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum.