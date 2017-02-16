New appointments made at SOCAR Turkey and STAR

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments made at “SOCAR Turkey Energy”, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey, and STAR oil refinery, which is under construction in Izmir.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, "STAR Rafineri A.Ş” Director General Ibrahim Palaz has been appointed to the post of Advisor to Chairman of “SOCAR Turkey” Managerial Board.

Mesut Ilter appointed to the post of Director General of “STAR Rafineri A.Ş”.

Notably, serving at a number of companies in various positions, prior to this appointment Mesut Ilter worked as Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at "Tüpraş".

Alongside with academic activity, Ibrahim Palaz worked at the companies such as “Amoco”, “Halliburton”, “Universal Pegasus”, BOTAŞ in Turkey and different parts of the world. With the experience of more than 30 years in the energy sector, in 2010-2012, I.Palaz served as a senior adviser to the minister of energy and natural resources for oil and natural gas.